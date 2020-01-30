Khwaja Izhar protests ‘ignorance’ shown towards Urdu in Sindh assembly

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) stalwart Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan wrote a letter protesting the fact the agenda for provincial assembly proceedings was only handed out in Sindhi and English, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The politician protested that the national language of Pakistan was being relegated and ignored by the provincial assembly in Sindh.

Expressing dismay on the matter, Khwaja Izhar questioned the possible reasoning behind the assembly agenda not being typed and printed in Urdu.

Khwaja Izhar added that as Pakistani’s it was an obligation upon the people of the country to promote and safeguard the national language.

The MQM-P member of the provincial assembly demanded the speaker to take note and resolve the matter on an immediate basis.

