Indian actress and politician Urmila Matondkar slammed Indian government for it’s desperate attempts to portray everything is normal in occupied Kashmir.

She took to Twitter and said that the attempts to show a “rosy picture of normalcy” in the valley is beyond pathetic.

Urmila, a member of India’s opposition party Indian National Congress, questioned that amid scrapping of Article 370 and talks of bright future “when is this torture of local people [of occupied Kashmir] and leaders going to end?”

Govt.’s desperate attempts to show “rosy picture of normalcy”in JnK is beyond pathetic. With #370Scrapped and talks of bright future,till when is this torture of local people and leaders going to end? How is “sabka vishwas” ever possible like this??#KashmirStillUnderCurfew https://t.co/69AA8oJTst — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) August 24, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other opposition leaders were sent back from the Srinagar airport on Saturday when they landed in occupied J&K to oversee the situation.

Speaking to local media recently, the 45-year-old Bollywood star shared that her husband has not been able to contact ailing Kashmiri parents in the valley since three weeks.

“The question is not only about abrogating Article 370. It was done in an inhumane manner. My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there. Both are diabetic, have high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day, neither me nor my husband have been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home,” she said.

On Eid-ul-Azha, she sent prayers for the besieged Kashmiris ordeal to end soon.

I was in Kashmir on this #Eid last year..it was the most pious,cultured and joyous Eid. Now I pray for all in Kashmir that they’re out of their torture n darkness soon and with heavy heart wish you all #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/IRxDlOhf7z — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) August 12, 2019

India revoked Article 370 stripping occupied Kashmir of it’s special status and imposed a curfew on August 5. There’s a complete communications black out in the valley since 26 days.

Comments

comments