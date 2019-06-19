Urvashi Rautela slams former PR manager for ‘character assassination’

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has condemned what she termed “character assassination” by her former PR manager.

“Its really catastrophic that media has given integrity to my ( ex pr for 5 yrs) cocaine-alcohol addict, who was in jail because of blackmailing me, without checking the record who the person is. It’s really sad how cheap people go in assassinating people’s character when you discontinue the service. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation after years of hardwork & efforts,” the ‘Sanam Re’ actress wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram ATTENTION PLEASE 🙏🏻 A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on Jun 18, 2019 at 6:11am PDT

She added that her team asked her to clear the air on the matter.

According to Indian media, Urvashi’s former PR manager, Kapil Mishra, was reportedly taken off the team after he tried hurling “deceitful” damage to her career by publishing fake news about her.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in Aneez Bazmee’s ‘Pagalpanti’ alongside John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

