Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Urvashi Rautela slams former PR manager for ‘character assassination’

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has condemned what she termed “character assassination” by her former PR manager.

“Its really catastrophic that media has given integrity to my ( ex pr for 5 yrs) cocaine-alcohol addict, who was in jail because of blackmailing me, without checking the record who the person is. It’s really sad how cheap people go in assassinating people’s character when you discontinue the service. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation after years of hardwork & efforts,” the ‘Sanam Re’ actress wrote in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ATTENTION PLEASE 🙏🏻

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on

She added that her team asked her to clear the air on the matter.

According to Indian media, Urvashi’s former PR manager, Kapil Mishra, was reportedly taken off the team after he tried hurling “deceitful” damage to her career by publishing fake news about her.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in Aneez Bazmee’s ‘Pagalpanti’ alongside John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

7 times Maya Ali, Zara Noor Abbas gave us major friendship goals

Uncategorized

‘Avengers: Endgame’ dominates 2019 MTV awards

Lifestyle

Rihanna opens New York pop-up shop for her Fenty label

Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner attend fundraiser in New York


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close