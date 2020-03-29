Urwa Hocane asks people to ‘stay strong and positive’ amid lockdown

Actor Urwa Hocane has expressed her ‘mixed feelings’ about coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and asked fans to stay strong and positive amid lockdowns.

Urwa Hocane said in her Twitter messages, “I have been wondering that I have such mixed feelings about the pandemic!”

She was of the view, “While I am thinking that it’s a global disaster on a human level, I also notice the planet is healing which I feel was so much needed as we had become so careless about harming it and how!”

Urwa added, “While I am missing my mother and my family so so much. I am also grateful that I can be warm & safe at home, I have loved ones that I can talk to and I have food on my table.”

Highlighting the miseries of others, she said, “My heart goes out to all the people struggling right now, be it having to worry about food & health facilities or be it leaving your home to go out and fight on the frontline as a doctor, policeman, etc.”

The actress asked everyone to stay strong and positive ya’ll and most importantly be grateful, kind and stay home. Urwa added, “I have been enjoying the sunrises & sunsets quite deeply!”

