Popular actor and producer Urwa Hocane praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s steadfast leadership amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Tich Button actress said “No such thing as an easy decision for PM @ImranKhanPTIright now but the way he is leading the country through this pandemic & strategising for us every minute through this difficult time with much resilience is commendable.”

She feels the nation is in good hands.

Many other celebs including Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar and Fahad Mustafa also placed trust in his leadership and requested people to donate to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

Earlier, Urwa urged people to stay strong and positive and most importantly be grateful and kind.

“I have been enjoying the sunrises & sunsets quite deeply!” she added.

