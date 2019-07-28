US acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace talks: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the international community including the United States has unanimously accepted Pakistan’s narrative of a peaceful solution to Afghan issue, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the USA has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the Afghan peace process as Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully presented Islamabad’s narrative in a very appropriate manner.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi paid rich tribute to the martyrs of terrorist attack on Balochistan and North Waziristan.

The Foreign Minister also announced four development projects for Multan including the heart hospital.

Earlier on Saturday FM Qureshi said that the government was not expecting mediation offer from the US President Donald Trump for Kashmir dispute. He added that the Indian stubbornness on Kashmir would be proved costly for the neighbouring country.

“The situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is worsening day by day. We have convinced the United States that the Kashmir dispute is seeking a solution.”

Qureshi added, “The decision is with the US whether it wants to continue its ties with India or not.”

