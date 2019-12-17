US ambassador calls on Khusro Bakhtiar, discusses agri cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The United States ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones along with a delegation called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar here in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, various areas and prospective potential for agro cooperation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Mr. Rey Santella, Agricultural Counselor and Mr. Jeff Goebel, Director of Rural and Economic Development Office USAID were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Khusro Bakhtiar said that agriculture sector is vital for Pakistan’s economy and GDP and we are looking forward for a healthy cooperation in agro sector for mutual benefits.

The minister further added that Pakistan has huge halal meat production and it can enter into the world market through U.S. support in terms of SPS and JVs can also be established to that effect.

He maintained, “We are focusing on mutual collaboration by providing enabling platform in public sector.” Bakhtiar noted that the incumbent government has launched history’s largest agriculture development program worth over Rs3 billion, which shows our commitment towards the revival of this sector.

He told the US ambassador that in order to achieve high yield through accurate scientific means would enable us to plan the crop sowing priorities and to meet the challenges of production especially enhancing cotton, pulses and edible oil growth indigenously for there is a huge import bill of these commodities.

The minister said, “We are looking forward for cooperation in developing cold chain, value addition facilities in various horticulture products, dairy and meat.” He further said that joint ventures in these areas would be a convenient approach for unleashing potential in short span of time.

The ambassador said that U.S. is well aware that Pakistan is an important agricultural country. He further added that the experts in various areas for instance, dairy, livestock, fisheries could exchange visits for learning new technologies.

