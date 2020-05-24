ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Ambassador in Pakistan Paul Jones in his Eidul Fitr message felicitated all Pakistanis on the completion of the holy month of Ramazan.

He also announced a new US contribution of $6 million to strengthen Pakistan’s response to coronavirus.

“As you prepare special Eid dishes for your families in your kitchens like my favourite desserts, Kher, I would like to congratulate Pakistanis on the completion of Ramazan on behalf of all of us at the U.S. Mission to Pakistan,” he said in a video message posted on the Twitter handle of the US Embassy in Pakistan.

He said he has always been impressed with the incredible generosity of Pakistanis who give to the less fortunate, especially during Ramazan and Eid.

“The US-Pakistan health partnership against coronavirus has kept growing during Ramazan and into Eid.

The United States just added another $6 million in new funding, including from our Centers for Disease Control, to strengthen Pakistan’s response by expanding training for health workers who take care of patients in hospitals with severe cases, preventing the spread of coronavirus in healthcare facilities, and providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots,” he announced.

