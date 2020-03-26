Web Analytics
US announces financial aid to Pakistan for containing COVID-19

Pakistan US coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Embassy announced that Pakistan will be provided new funds worth $1 million to fight coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

US Embassy said in a Twitter message that the United States will provide $1 million funds to Pakistan for fighting against COVID-19 pandemic. The statement read that the country has put Pakistan on priority for the provision of emergency aid due to the spread of the disease.

The embassy also announced on behalf of the US government that the United States of America is standing alongside Pakistan to curb the deadly virus.

