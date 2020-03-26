US announces financial aid to Pakistan for containing COVID-19
ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Embassy announced that Pakistan will be provided new funds worth $1 million to fight coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.
US Embassy said in a Twitter message that the United States will provide $1 million funds to Pakistan for fighting against COVID-19 pandemic. The statement read that the country has put Pakistan on priority for the provision of emergency aid due to the spread of the disease.
Pakistan & the U.S. are partners in the fight against coronavirus. Ambassador Jones highlights support to Pakistan, our collaboration with new technologies & resources, & guidance for US Citizens in Pakistan.
— U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) March 26, 2020
The embassy also announced on behalf of the US government that the United States of America is standing alongside Pakistan to curb the deadly virus.