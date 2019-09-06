US Centcom chief General McKenzie arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States Central Command (Centcom) commander General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, along with his 17-member defence delegation, have arrived in Pakistan on an important visit, ARY News reported.

According to sources, General Kenneth McKenzie Jr’s special chartered plane landed at Nur Khan Airbase on Friday night. The US general, during his visit to Pakistan, will hold important meetings with civil and military leadership.

The sources said that the US general’s visit to Pakistan, amid rising tension between Pakistan and Indian, has a significant importance.

Earlier on September 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s state minister for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan-al Nahyan at PM House.

As per details, the meeting had discussed the situation arising from India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Indian occupied Kashmir (Iok).

During the meeting, the prime minister had highlighted Pakistan’s deep concern over the worsening human rights situation, month-long complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied valley.

