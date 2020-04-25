COVID-19: Over 300 US citizens will leave Pakistan tonight

ISLAMABAD: Over 300 American citizens will return to their homeland via a special flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Saturday night amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The flight is allowed to land at the airport on the special permission from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to airport sources, the US citizens will underwent coronavirus screening process at the airport while their baggage was also be sanitized to ensure that they do not carry any virus particles along with them.

Read More: Special plane carrying US citizens departs from Karachi airport

Earlier on April 3, a special plane carrying United States (US) citizens including diplomats had departed from Jinnah International Airport Karachi amid coronavirus pandemic.

The plane had arrived from Cairo at the Karachi airport to airlift the US citizens including members of the US embassy in Pakistan.

The flight MSR-3200 had been allowed to land at the airport on a special permission from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

After landing at Karachi airport, the plane departed for Islamabad from where members of the embassy boarded the flight.

