US clean energy experts meet PM Imran, offer services   

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the US clean energy experts hailing from ‘Rocky Mountain Institute’ called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Talking to the prime minister, the US clean energy experts offered their services for devising environment-friendly policies and laws in the country.

On the occasion, PM Imran welcomed their offer and said that clean energy was one of the top most priorities of the current government. He said that eco-friendly buildings would be constructed under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The prime minister said that the clean energy project would not only mitigate the negative environmental impacts but also ensure proper and useful utilization of natural resources.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to PM Shehzad Arbab, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and others were present in the meeting.

Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) is an organization in the United States dedicated to research, publication, consulting, and lecturing in the general field of sustainability, with a special focus on profitable innovations for energy and resource efficiency.

Earlier on March 7, viewing environmental challenges facing Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to launch ‘Green Growth Project’ in the country soon.

According to a notification of the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the adviser to prime minister on climate had briefed the meeting on ‘Green Growth Project’.

PM Khan had said for the first time in Pakistan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had raised the issue of climate.

