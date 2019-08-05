US expresses concerns over prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir

WASHINGTON: The United States expressed concerns on Tuesday over the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the United States Department of State said that it was closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The State Department said, “We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter. We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,”

“We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories,” read the statement.

The State Department called for all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the line of control.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and apprised him about the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

During the telephonic conversation, Turkish president had expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the occupied Kashmir.

PM Khan had reiterated that Pakistan would continue it’s diplomatic, moral and political support to the cause of Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

