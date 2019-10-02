US Congressional panel to discuss HR situation in IoK on Oct 22

US Congressional sub-committee will hold a hearing on the human rights situation in South Asia with focus on Kashmir on October 22.

In a statement in Washington Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia, Congressman Brad Sherman said that Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, who oversees all State Department policy towards South Asia, would testify at the hearing.

He said the hearing will focus on the Kashmir Valley where a number of political activists have been arrested and daily life, the internet and telephone communications have been suspended.

He said the committee will also review the humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir and whether Kashmiris have adequate supplies of food, medicines and other essentials.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the visiting US Congressmen for a more active US role to help in lifting curfew and resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiris.

The foreign minister was talking to two visiting US Congressmen Jim Himes and Sean Patrick Maloney, who called on him in Islamabad.

