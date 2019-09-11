US congressman raises voice for rights of Kashmiris

WASHINGTON: US Congressman Tony Cardenas lauded the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia for holding a hearing on the humanitarian and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

On his Twitter account, the leader of the United States said on Wednesday that, “Reports of the situation in Kashmir are concerning.”

“It is important that we understand the severity of the situation. The people of Kashmir need access to clean water, food, and access to information and school,” Cardenas stressed.

He said that the dispute over Kashmir will only be solved when India, Pakistan, and the leadership of Kashmir come to the table.

It is important that we understand the severity of the situation. The people of Kashmir need access to clean water, food, and access to information and school. The dispute over Kashmir will only be solved when India, Pakistan, and the leadership of Kashmir come to the table. — Rep. Tony Cárdenas (@RepCardenas) September 10, 2019

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Sopore town on Wednesday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the youth identified as Asif was traveling in a car when Indian troops opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in his killing.

Earlier, Indian troops during house raids arrested at least eight youth including Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmed Mir in different areas of Sopore town.

Meanwhile, curfew and other restrictions and communication blockade continued on 38th consecutive day, today, in all parts of the Kashmir valley.

Comments

comments