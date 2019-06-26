US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge visits FCCI

FAISALABAD: US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Colleen Crenwelge met higher officials of the chamber of commerce to discuss trade ties between both countries.

While addressing the FCCI officials, Crenwelge said that various private companies of United States are working in Pakistan while there is a need to further strengthen bilateral ties between US and Pakistan.

The consul general said that he wishes the beginning of a new era of friendship between both countries.

FCCI president said that Pakistan’s exports to the US is currently standing at $3.8 billion and its imports are up to $2.9 billion. He urged to increase the volume of trade up to $10 billion.

