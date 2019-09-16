US delegation, CM Murad discuss USAID-funded projects in Sindh

KARACHI: A United States (US) delegation here on Monday called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed various USAID-funded projects in the province, ARY News reported.

The delegation was comprised US ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones, US Consul General Karachi Robert Silberstein and others.

During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised that 106 schools had been constructed under the USAID project. The ambassador said that the US government under MSDP funding in three districts and six towns of the province.

He said that 98 per cent work on water supply project in Jacobabad has been completed.

Read More: Sindh govt hands over 20 USAID funded schools to Education Management Organizations

Earlier on January 30, the Sindh government had handed over 20 USAID funded schools to Education Management Organizations.

The Sindh government and Education Management Organisations (SEMOs) had signed an agreement to operate 20 schools constructed under United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Sindh Basic Education Programme (SBEP).

Under the agreements, Sukkur IBA University will manage nine newly constructed schools and 17 priority schools under district package for Sukkur and Larkana.

Comments

comments