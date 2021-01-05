US dollar appreciates by Rs0.35 against Pakistani rupee

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) dollar appreciated by Rs0.35 against the Pakistani rupee at the interbank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the latest update released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs160.33 against the local currency as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs159.98.

In November, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

