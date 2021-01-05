Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


US dollar appreciates by Rs0.35 against Pakistani rupee

Pakistani Rupee US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) dollar appreciated by Rs0.35 against the Pakistani rupee at the interbank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the latest update released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs160.33 against the local currency as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs159.98.

In November, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app

Business

Podcast app Breaker to be acquired by Twitter

Business

Court dismisses plea for increasing prices of chicken eggs

Pakistan

Imran Khan best Pakistan could hope for, says ex-FBR head Shabbar Zaidi


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close