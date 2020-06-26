KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar appreciated by 30 paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Friday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The greenback ended at Rs167.66 against the local currency as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs167.30.

According to Reuters, the dollar held firm as caution over rapid rises in US coronavirus cases cast doubt over the reopening of the economy, keeping the allure of its safe-haven value. The dollar index stood at 97.360, having pared a large part of this week’s losses.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 107.17 yen, having gained 0.5% in the overnight session.

The euro eased to $1.1221, losing steam after hitting a one-week peak of $1.1348 on Tuesday though the currency has maintained weekly gains of about 0.4%.

Sterling slipped to $1.2422, off this week’s high of $1.2541 touched on Wednesday.

