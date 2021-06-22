US dollar climb continues as rupee loses another 68 paisa

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar continued to move upwards against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback appreciated 68 paisas against the local currency.

The dollar closed at Rs158.19 against the rupee, registering appreciation of 68 paisas over previous close of 157.51, the central bank said.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April.

The local unit gained considerable ground on the back of improved foreign exchange reserves, current account surplus, and higher remittances besides less demand of dollar due to the pandemic.

