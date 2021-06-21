US dollar climbs to 157.51 against rupee

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee extended losses against the United States (US) dollar on the first day of week’s trading in the interbank currency market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit depreciated 61 paisas against the greenback.

The rupee closed at Rs157.51 against the dollar, registering depreciation of 62 paisas over previous close of 156.89, the central bank said.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April.

The local unit gained considerable ground on the back of improved foreign exchange reserves, current account surplus, and higher remittances besides less demand of dollar due to the pandemic.

Comments

comments