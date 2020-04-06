US Dollar registers gain against PKR in interbank market

KARACHI: The United States Dollar (USD) on Monday gained Rs0.24 against the Pakistan rupee in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

The greenback is currently being traded at Rs167, Forex dealers told.

The US Dollar last week touched the highest mark against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market and closed at Rs168.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past week, the US Dollar gained 6.87 rupees against the Pakistani Rupee, one of the steepest inclines since the coronavirus pandemic came to the forefront.

Meanwhile, Asian markets rose Monday as some of the world’s worst-hit countries reported falling death rates, providing some much-needed hope in the battle against the coronavirus, though oil prices were rocked after a meeting of top producers was delayed.

The relatively upbeat news lifted Asian markets, which shrugged off data Friday showing a massive drop in US jobs in March that added to news that millions of people had applied for unemployment benefits.

Tokyo went into the break more than two percent higher, while Sydney also piled on more than two percent on new infections in Australia showed signs of falling.

Seoul added nearly two percent, Hong Hong was up 1.1 percent and Singapore, Manila and Jakarta were all more than one percent higher.

