US Dollar takes gigantic leap against Pakistani Rupee

KARACHI: The United States Dollar (USD) registered an increase in value against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as trading began in the inter-bank market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The US Dollar (USD) registered a three rupee hike against the PKR bumping its value to Rs162.

Read More: SBP directs banks to provide disinfected cash to people

The greenback has increased its value by Rs 3.33 in the past two days due to the ongoing global pandemic of coronavirus.

Yesterday, The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plunged by 2000 points as KSE-100 index closed at 28,596 points.

Read More: Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds over 2000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange opened for trading two hours late at 11:30 am on Tuesday. The PSX triggered a market halt at 11:30 am due to a 5 per cent decline in KSE-30 Index.

When the exchange re-started its trading, the KSE-100 index went further down to 2044 points at 28,623 level.

Comments

comments