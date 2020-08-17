KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar gained Rs0.22 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback is currently trading at Rs168.15 against the domestic currency at the interbank foreign exchange market.

Meanwhile, the dollar globally edged lower and commodity currencies inched higher on Monday as investors were relieved by a delay in the review of the U.S.-China trade pact which left the deal intact.

The euro traded higher by 0.1% against the dollar at $1.1850 EUR.

New Zealand delayed a general election by a month on Monday as it grapples with a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Auckland.

The kiwi dipped 0.1% on the dollar to $0.6531 and fell to an almost two-year low of NZ$1.1017 per Aussie AUDNZD

