US Dollar registers gain against PKR in interbank market

KARACHI: The United States (US) Dollar appreciated against Pakistani rupee in the interbank market at the start of day’s trading, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback edges up against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) at the interbank by 0.23 paisas on Tuesday at the start of day’s trading.

The US Dollar is being traded in the interbank market at around 160.30 rupees.

Last week, the Pakistani rupee registered Rs3.57 appreciation in its value against the US dollar in the interbank market.

On the other hand, Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday on growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.

Hong Kong, Sydney, Taipei, Singapore and Jakarta were all down more than one percent, while Tokyo and Shanghai fell 0.1 percent each.

Seoul eased 0.7 percent and Manila was off 0.3 percent, though there were gains in Wellington and Bangkok.

In early trade, London, Paris and Frankfurt were all down 0.4 percent.

