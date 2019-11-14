US Dollar continues to inch upwards against the PKR

KARACHI: The US dollar (USD) increased its worth by 5 paisas in the interbank market against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR), a 2 paisa increase was also recorded yesterday, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The overall value of the greenback jumped from the previous, 155.40 to 155.45 PKR, reported the forex dealers.

Read More: PM Imran directs FBR to restore investors’ confidence

Gold rates in the local market also saw an increase of Rs200 to stand at Rs86,450 per tola yesterday.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal rose by Rs171 to Rs74,116.

Meanwhile, gold prices rose globally after a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a positive sign on a U.S.-China trade deal, prompting investors to seek safety in the metal.

Read More: PSX continues upward trajectory, gains 401 points

Spot gold rose 0.3% at $1,460.89 per ounce at 0750 GMT, while U.S. gold futures advanced 0.6% at $1,462.70 per ounce.

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell as growing worries that trade talks are stalling and concern about intensifying unrest in Hong Kong hurt demand for risky assets.

Comments

comments