KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciate against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday and closed at Rs154.25 after losing 4 paisa, ARY News reported.

The buying and selling rates of the dollar in the interbank market were recorded at Rs154.25.

The US dollar on Monday appreciated by one paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market.

According to forex dealers, the greenback settled at 154.21 against the local unit as compared to previous week’s closing of 154.20.

Meanwhile, the gold prices in the local market fell by Rs2,200 to Rs94,250 per tola. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of precious yellow metal registered a drop of Rs1,886 and traded at Rs80,804.

Gold prices in global market also witnessed decreased of $39 per ounce and was being traded at $1641 per ounce, over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

