US Dollar hits all-time high against rupee in interbank market

KARACHI: The US dollar has hit an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the value of the greenback surged by 0.92 paisa today to trade at Rs167.90 in the interbank market.

The value of dollar soared by Rs9.23 during the last 15 days.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar in world forex lost ground on Tuesday as riskier currencies rebounded on tentative hopes that lockdowns may be slowing the spread of the coronavirus in some countries.

Bets that the world’s biggest crude producers may cut supply to support oil prices also boosted market sentiment.

The greenback – the world’s reserve currency – has swung wildly in recent weeks in volatile trading. But action by central banks to ease a mad scramble for dollars has helped bring some calm to markets.

The dollar was last down 0.6% versus a basket of currencies , mirroring improved risk sentiment across equity markets, with European shares up for a second straight day.

Sterling also rallied, even as traders awaited news on the health condition of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is fighting worsening coronavirus symptoms in intensive care.

