US Dollar traded at Rs158.25 in interbank market

US dollar

KARACHI: The exchange rate of the dollar remained stable in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.25, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The greenback saw its value dip by 40 paisa and close at Rs158.25 as compared with the last closing at Rs158.65 on Wednesday.

Whereas, the price of Euro decreased by 64 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.02 in interbank as compared with last closing at Rs 177.66

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 157.40 and Rs 158.40.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 48 paisa and was traded at Rs. 177.50 as compared with the last closing at Rs. 177.02.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham remained consistent at Rs. 43.08 whereas Saudi Riyal soared by 1 paisa after which it was trading at Rs. 42.19 against Rs. 42.18 of last day.

