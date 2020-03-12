US Dollar continues to go upwards mobile, hits eight month high

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar is on the rise again and has hit its all-time high in the last eight months on Thursday in the inter-bank market, ARY News reported.

The US dollar extended an upward trend against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market for a third straight day registering a 58 paisa increase after stabilising at 158.90.

According to foreign currency dealers, the greenback rose and recoded its trading price for today at Rs159.30.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistani rupee has plunged by more than 4.70 rupees against the dollar in past four days.

Yesterday, the US Dollar was on the upwards trajectory hitting an all-time hight in the last seven months.

The Greenback extended an upward trend against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market for a second straight day on Wednesday.

According to foreign currency dealers, the greenback rose 98 paisa and recoded at Rs158.42 for the day as compared to the previous closing of Rs157.44.

