US Dollar registers gain against Pakistani Rupee at end of day’s trading

KARACHI: The United States (USD) Dollar appreciated against Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the interbank market at the start of day’s trading, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback edged up against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) at the interbank by 0.37 paisas on Tuesday at the end of day’s trading.

The US dollar appreciated from its previous Rs 160.37 to the current Rs 160.74 against Pakistani rupee.

Earlier on May 14, The Pakistani rupee registered 70 paisa appreciation in its value against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to foreign currency dealers, the local unit appreciated by 0.70 paisa and traded at 160.20 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Last week, the Pakistani rupee registered Rs3.57 appreciation in its value against the US dollar in the interbank market.

