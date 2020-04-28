KARACHI: The United States (US) Dollar appreciated against Pakistani rupee in the interbank market at the start of day’s trading, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback edges up against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) at the interbank by 1.03 rupees on Tuesday at the start of day’s trading.

The US Dollar is being traded in the interbank market at around 161.50 rupees.

Last week, the rupee appreciated by Rs1.62 against the dollar in the interbank market. According to forex dealers, the rupee appreciated by Rs1.62 and currently trading at Rs159.50.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks mostly rose Tuesday as investors track government moves to ease lockdown measures around the world, helping extend the previous day’s rally, but US oil prices suffered another collapse.

Hong Kong added more than one percent, Seoul gained 0.6 percent and Taipei put on 0.5 percent. Manila put on more than two percent while Jakarta climbed 0.3 percent, Singapore gained 0.2 percent and Mumbai was up 0.8 percent.

