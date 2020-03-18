KARACHI: The United States Dollar (USD) registered an increase in value against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as trading began today in the inter-bank market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The USD registered a 33 paisa hike against the PKR bumping its value to Rs158.75.

Whereas, the greenback has registered a decrease in value in the open market, forex dealers have revealed that the US Dollar is being traded at Rs158.

Yesterday, the US dollar continued to record gains against the Pakistani rupee in the open market as the greenback rose by another 20 paisa against the local unit.

According to forex dealers, the dollar finished at 158.70 against the rupee at the end of the day’s trading.

A day earlier, the greenback had settled at Rs158.50 in the open market.

ECC to review five-point agenda today

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) today.

The meeting would mull over a five-point agenda including the tabling of a summary from the ministry of commerce and industry clarifying the decision to export sugar.

A task force will also submit a report on employment of overseas Pakistanis abroad while a summary detailing dues of up to Rs 1.69 billion incurred on import of LNG would also be presented by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) during the meeting.

