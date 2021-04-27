Web Analytics
US dollar rises against rupee

US Dollar pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 37 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs154.50 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 37 paisas over the previous close of Rs154.13.

On April 28, the rupee had appreciated to 152.95 against the dollar, hitting a 22-month high.

The rupee has recovered more than Rs15 during the last seven months since it touched an all-time low of Rs168.43 last year in August.

