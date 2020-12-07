Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


US dollar strengthens against Pakistani rupee in interbank market

US Dollar Strengthen

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar appreciated by Rs0.19 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the dollar finished at Rs160.32 against the local unit.

On Friday (December 04), the closing rate of the greenback was Rs160.13.

Last month, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback over the past two and a half months since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

2021 edition of Paris Air Show cancelled due to Covid-19

Pakistan

PIA introduces voluntary separation scheme

Must Read

Child maid torture: Faisalabad court rejects suspect’s bail plea

Pakistan

Oversight Committee formed for corona vaccine procurement


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close