US dollar strengthens against Pakistani rupee in interbank market

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar appreciated by Rs0.19 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the dollar finished at Rs160.32 against the local unit.

On Friday (December 04), the closing rate of the greenback was Rs160.13.

Last month, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback over the past two and a half months since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

Comments

comments