US dollar surges against PKR in interbank market

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar gained 0.71 paisa against the Pakistani rupee at the end of day’s trading on Tuesday.

According to foreign currency dealers, the dollar rose to trade at Rs164.33 from the previous Rs163.62 against the local unit in the interbank market.

The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs150 to Rs97,750 in the domestic market.

The 10-gram domestic price rose by Rs128 to Rs83,804, according to All Pakistan Jewellers Association.

The gold price also increased by Rs400 to Rs97,600 in the domestic market on Monday.

Rs 50bn relief for agriculture sector

Yesterday, adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that Rs 50 billion relief announced for agriculture sector would be disbursed soon.

He said this while talking to a delegation of farmers association led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in capacity of its president. The meeting was also attended by adviser on commerce and other officials.

