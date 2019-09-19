US dollar touches Rs156.23 in interbank market

KARACHI: The exchange rate of dollar shed 2 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.23 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.25, ARY News reported on Wednesday.-

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 35 paisa and was traded at Rs 172.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.44, whereas the increase of 55 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 195.16 as compared to the last closing at Rs 194.61.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham dropped 01 paisa whereas Saudi soared remained stable after which they were traded at Rs 42.53 and Rs 41.65 respectively.

On the other hand, Gold prices decreased by Rs100 to Rs87,150 per tola in the local market on Thursday.

The rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal was down by Rs86 to Rs74,717.

Gold rose back above $1,500 an ounce on Thursday in the global market as the focus returned to global growth risks and Middle East tensions, helping bullion recover after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates but gave mixed signals on any future easing, Reuters adds.

