US election: Results start pouring in as vote count continues

WASHINGTON: The polling time for US election has concluded where millions of Americans cast ballots on Tuesday amid coronavirus pandemic, whereas, the vote count begins in 40 states, ARY News reported.

The series of election results has commenced from different states for one of the most polarising presidential election in US history.

According to the reports, Democratic candidate Joe Biden managed to get 119 electoral votes and Republican candidate Donald Trump received 92 votes as 270 out of 538 votes needed to win the US presidential election.

President Donald Trump is leading in the electoral battleground in Indiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota, Wyoming, West Virginia, Connecticut, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden takes lead in Virginia, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Colorado. In Colorado, Biden received 9 votes and 5 in New Mexico to lead the election.

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia and North Carolina, remained up in the air, according to Reuters.

The two contenders split the first U.S. states to be projected in the White House race, with conservative states like Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee going to Trump and Democratic-leaning Massachusetts, Vermont and Virginia going to Biden, according to projections by television networks and Edison Research.

Supporters of both candidates called the election a referendum on Trump and his tumultuous first term. No U.S. president has lost a re-election bid since Republican George H. W. Bush in 1992.

Voters on Tuesday will also decide which political party controls the U.S. Congress for the next two years, with Democrats narrowly favored to recapture a Senate majority and retain their control of the House of Representatives.

Trump is seeking another term in office after a chaotic four years marked by the coronavirus crisis, an economy battered by pandemic shutdowns, an impeachment drama, inquiries into Russian election interference, U.S. racial tensions and contentious immigration policies.

Biden is looking to win the presidency on his third attempt after a five-decade political career including eight years as vice president under Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.

Biden has promised a renewed effort to fight the public health crisis, fix the economy and bridge America’s political divide. The country this year was also shaken by months of protests against racism and police brutality.

