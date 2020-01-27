ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate in Islamabad granted bail to the driver of a United States (US) Embassy vehicle involved in a road accident that had killed one person and injured five others in the capital city on Sunday.

The arrested driver, Amjad Zaman, was presented before the judicial magistrate who approved his bail plea subject to submission of a surety bond worth Rs50,000 after hearing arguments of his lawyer.

The defence counsel denied the charges levelled against his client saying his vehicle didn’t jump a red light.

According to police, the US Embassy vehicle broke a red light and drove into traffic on Faisal Avenue.

Two cars collided head-on, leaving a woman sitting in the other car dead and causing injuries to five other people.

Read More: Woman died, five injured after US Embassy’s car hit another vehicle

An FIR was registered with the Margalla police on a complaint of Osama Ikhlaq, the son of the deceased, following the mishap.

He told the police that his father Mohammad Ikhlaq, mother Nazia Bibi, cousin Shakeel Ahmed, his cousin’s wife Nabeela Bibi and their two daughters had been in the car and Shakeel Ahmed was driving.

A speeding Land Cruiser collided with their car, killing his mother and injuring other members of his family, the complainant said.

Comments

comments