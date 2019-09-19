US Embassy has lauded the services of a Sindh police officer in protecting human rights,gender-sensitive policing and protection of children, minorities and other vulnerable communities.

According to a memo issued by the embassy, the embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau in Pakistan has specifically acknowledged the extraordinary performance of Mr. Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Deputy Inspector General Of Police, Sindh.

The memo says “Mr.Shaikh headed Sindh Police Department’s Curriculum Development Program executed in collaboration with INL US Embassy Islamabad”.

It further explains that Mr.Shaikh rendered outstanding services for capacity building of police officers and specifically focused on the initiatives aimed at protecting human rights,gender-sensitive policing and protection of children, minorities and other vulnerable communities through active collaboration with the Bureau.

Comments

comments