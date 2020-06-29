US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will arrive in Islamabad for a day-long official visit on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

According to diplomatic sources, Zalmay Khalilzad will hold important meetings with Pakistani civil and military leadership to discuss the Afghan peace process.

During his visit, the US envoy will likely seek Pakistan’s assistance for a permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan, the sources said, adding that while Islamabad will raise the issues of Indian-sponsored terrorism and use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Read More: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Earlier on June 7, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Zalmay Khalilzad had discussed the matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation. They had also exchanged views over Afghan refugees issue, ongoing reconciliation process and Pakistan-Afghanistan border management.

Comments

comments