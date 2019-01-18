ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Special Envoy for the Afghan Reconciliation Process Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating talks between the US and Afghan Taliban in a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday, ARY News reported.

“Washington valued Islamabad from the Afghan peace perspective,” he added.Regional security issues and the Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting.

“He [Envoy Khalilzad] briefed FM Qureshi on his recent engagements in the region for Afghan peace and reconciliation process. The FM assured Amb Khalizad of Pakistan’s support for the peace process,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in a tweet.

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad called on FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi at MoFA.

He briefed FM Qureshi on his recent engagements in the region for Afghan peace and reconciliation process. The FM assured Amb Khalizad of Pakistan’s support for the peace process.#Pakforpeace pic.twitter.com/EBugL5lhEG — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) January 18, 2019

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan would continue making efforts for peace in the region. “The reconciliation process to bring peace in Afghanistan is our mutual responsibility.”

Earlier, on Jan 17, a US delegation headed by the special envoy and Commander Resolute Support Mission General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting had pertained around discussing regional security environment and Afghan reconciliation process.

The US delegation had appreciated Pakistan’s resolve towards Afghan peace process for bringing peace and stability in the region.

On the occasion, the army chief had reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is vital for Pakistan and he assured continued efforts for enduring peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Assistant to US President Ms Lisa Curtis and the senior director for South and Central Asia apart from US charge d’ affairs to Pakistan was also present.

