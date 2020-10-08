US envoy Khalilzad, top NATO commander meet COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday, ARY News reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters related to peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management, current developments in Afghan peace process and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for #Afghanistan Reconciliation and General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS at GHQ today.

Peace & stability in the region, Pak-Afghan Border pic.twitter.com/lxVcPyg4c7 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 8, 2020

The visiting dignitaries appreciated positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan peace process, said ISPR.

Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present in the meeting.

Earlier on September 14, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad had discussed Afghan Reconciliation Process among other matters at the GHQ, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, had said: “A delegation headed by Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation called on COAS at GHQ, today. Matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were discussed during the meeting.”

