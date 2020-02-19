US announces Rs 55mn grant for Pakistan’s heritage sites  

KARACHI: United States (US) on Wednesday announced a Rs 55 million grant for preserving the heritage sites in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by the United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W Jones during an event at Indus Valley School.

The US envoy said that the grant was aimed at restoring the cultural and heritage sites in the country.

“There are many cultural sites in the country and it is important to safeguard these places,” he said.

He further said that the United States has extended cooperation with Pakistan in many sectors.

In December 2019, the Sindh government has declared Karachi’s Banyan trees as “protected heritage of the city.”

The Sindh chief minister’s Adviser on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab tweeted, “#SindhGovt has declared the old Banyan Trees in Clifton & other areas of Karachi as Protected Heritage of the city of Karachi.”

“It has been noted with great concern that BANYAN TREES in the city of Karachi are in the danger of being chopped, discarded and becoming extinct due to negligence and deliberate cutting done by the unscrupulous elements,” read an administrative order issued by the Karachi commissioner on the Sindh chief minister’s directives.

Read More: Int’l heritage site Shahi Qila turns into wedding hall in Lahore

“In view of above and on the directives of Honorable Chief Minister Sindh the BANYAN TREES in clifton and other parts of the Karachi City are declared as “PROTECTED HERITAGE of the City.”

The government warned that any individual or organisation found harming these old trees will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law “Sindh Cultural Heritage (Preservation) Act 1994.”

Comments

comments