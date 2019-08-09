US delegation meets Punjab’s minister, hails Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism       

LAHORE: A United States delegation, headed by assistant secretary of state Ms. Alice Wells, on Saturday called on Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and hailed Pakistan’s role in war against terrorism, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, the US delegation was comprised deputy assistant secretary (treasury) Scot Rembrandt, consul general in Lahore Ms. Colleen Crenwelge, Ms. Alice Wells and others.

Read More: Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terror: Afridi

Talking to the US delegation, Raja Basharat said that effective measures had been taken by the Punjab government for the elimination of terrorism and added that implementation on the national action plan, as well as the fulfillment of FATF was being especially ensured by the provincial government.

He said that solid steps were being taken by the federal government for the eradication of terrorism and all the provinces had a continuous liaison with each other in this regard.

The law minister pointed out those sufficient efforts had been made to overcome the economic crises created by the previous government through a policy of austerity and simplicity.

Comments

comments