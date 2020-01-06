US, Iran may engage in ‘limited war’: Richard Olson

WASHINGTON: Ruling out the possibility of large-scale war, former United States Ambassador to Pakistan Richard Olson has said that Washington and Tehran may engage in ‘limited war’, ARY News reported

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Richard Olson said that Tehran will not keep silence over the killing of its top commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad and added that Iran will give its reaction over the attack.

He said that the US is ready to give befitting response to any military aggression by Iran.

Responding to a question, Richard Olson said that Pakistan and Afghanistan will prefer to remain impartial in the conflict.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while giving a policy statement over the evolving situation in the Middle East in the Senate session had said Pakistan will neither allow its soil to be used against any country nor become part of any regional conflict.

“Pakistan can play a role in reconciliation, peace and stability, but will not augment fire of war in the region,” Qureshi had said, adding that he had talked to his regional counterparts, including Iran and emphasized on exercising utmost restraint to avoid any conflict in the region.

Expressing apprehensions on the implications on recent incident of the killing of Iranian commander in US attack in Iraq, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said this may lead the region to further instability, especially chances of destabilization of Iraq and Syria have increased.

