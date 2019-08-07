US lifts travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats, officials

WASHINGTON: In a major development, Washington on Wednesday lifted restrictions on the movement of Pakistani diplomats and officials in the United States (US), ARY News reported.

Sources said that the Pakistani diplomatic staff had to take permission at least five days ahead from the US authorities if they needed to travel outside of the imposed 25 miles radius. Now, the Pakistani diplomats could travel in the US without any hurdle, said the sources.

The US had imposed travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats, officials and their family members last year on May 11.

Read More: Tit for Tat: Pakistan also imposes Travel Restrictions on US diplomats

Earlier on May 11, soon after following the implementation of U.S restrictions on Pakistani diplomats, the Foreign Ministry had announced ‘reciprocal’ travel restrictions on U.S. diplomats.

Pakistani authorities had sent a letter to the U.S embassy in Islamabad notifying them about the travel restrictions on the movement of U.S. diplomats in the country.

Other than travelling limitation, rest of the measures had announced by the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan include treating US diplomatic cargo at Pakistani airports and ports in accordance with Vienna Convention’s Article 27 (which does not provide for an exemption from scanning) and taking no objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry before installing radio communication at residences, and while moving or renting property.

