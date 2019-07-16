US officials express satisfaction over airport arrangements: aviation minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on Tuesday said that the US officials have expressed satisfaction over airport arrangements during their visit to Karachi, ARY News reported.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, while addressing media representatives, said that various countries are taking interest to initiate flight operations in Pakistan. He said that France was also among the list of countries which showed willingness to commence flight operations.

“A foreign airline had ended up routes over security issues. We are in talks with Qatar to upgrade airports.”

While answering a question, the aviation minister clarified that the government is not handing over the administration of the country’s airports.

To another question, the minister replied that the previous governments had misused the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), for foreign visits. He detailed that PIA plane was in use of the US visit by the former premiers which caused heavy financial loss to the national exchequer.

“Now, the Prime Minister will use a small aircraft of air force for their visit to the United States,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, it emerged that a 12-member homeland security team under the leadership of Jason Schwebel arrived in Islamabad today to look over matters as direct flights between Pakistan and the United States are likely to be restored soon.

The (TSA) Transportation Security Administration team will visit Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on July 18 to look over the boarding process, screening and security matters.

The TSA team will also visit head offices of Airport Security Force (ASF) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

