Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


US lauds PM Imran’s statement warning against crossing LoC

Imran Khan

WASHINGTON: US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement that anyone wanting to cross over to India-held Kashmir would do a great disservice to Pakistan as well as Kashmiris.

In a tweet, she said the US is acknowledging Pakistan’s sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups and is critical to regional stability.

Addressing a presser after inaugurating the Integrated Transit Trade Management System at the Pak-Afghan border on Sept 18, the PM had said anyone wanting to go and fight in India-Occupied Kashmir would do a great injustice to the Kashmiris as they would undermine their legitimate struggle.

“Anyone from Pakistan wanting to fight in Kashmir or go for jihad in Kashmir would do the greatest injustice to the Kashmiris,” he said, responding to a question.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Reports of any deal are baseless rumors, says PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan

Court dismisses Rana Sana’s bail plea in drug case

Pakistan

Human rights abuses in held Kashmir central issue of focus at HRC: FO

Pakistan

Shutdown in KMDC over non-payment of staff salaries


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close