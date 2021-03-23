US President congratulates Pakistani nation on Pakistan Day

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: US President Joe Biden has congratulated President Dr Arif Alvi and the Pakistani nation on Pakistan Resolution Day besides expressing resolve to strengthen the bilateral partnership.

In a letter to President Arif Alvi, Joe Biden said that the US-Pakistan partnership is based on the common goal of regional peace and prosperity. He said the US and Pakistan would work for peace in Afghanistan, address COVID-19 and climate change.

US President @JoeBiden congratulated President @ArifAlvi & Pakistani Nation on #PakistanResolutionDay. He said that US-Pak partnership is based on common goal of regional peace & prosperity. US & Pak would work for peace in Afghanistan, address COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/JsVtlGa6Vs — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today (Tuesday) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a truly Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for the realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

